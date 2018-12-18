Stolen and dismantled cars found in Sheffield suburb

Have your say

An investigation is under way following the discovery of stolen and dismantled cars in a Sheffield suburb.

The vehicles were found by police officers at a site off Worksop Road, Darnall, last weekend.

A police probe is under way into the theft of cars in Sheffield

COURT: Addict jailed for 35 years for murdering Sheffield massage parlour boss to ‘fund night of drug taking’

POLICE: Man found with knife and drugs in Sheffield street

South Yorkshire Police said ‘several full and ‘chopped’ stolen cars’ were seized along with numerous vehicle parts.

READ MORE: Video shows aftermath of police chase in Sheffield suburb