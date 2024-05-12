Station Road, Wath-upon-Dearne: Two people left injured in after being involved in crash on Rotherham road
Two people suffered minor injuries, following a crash on a Rotherham road.
The collision took place on Station Road, Wath-upon-Dearne yesterday afternoon (Saturday, May 11, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force were called out to the crash at around 1.30pm.
They confirmed that the collision involved two vehicles, and left two people with minor injuries.
Station Road was partially blocked following the collision, which led to delays in both directions on the road.
Buses operating in the area had to be diverted, and nearby roads also experienced traffic disruption.
