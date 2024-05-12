Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two vehicles were involved in the collision.

Two people suffered minor injuries, following a crash on a Rotherham road.

The collision took place on Station Road, Wath-upon-Dearne yesterday afternoon (Saturday, May 11, 2024).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed the force were called out to the crash at around 1.30pm.

They confirmed that the collision involved two vehicles, and left two people with minor injuries.

Station Road was partially blocked following the collision, which led to delays in both directions on the road.