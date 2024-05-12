Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carlo’s killer is still at large, exactly two years on from the beloved chef’s death.

“Somebody has information that could be crucial in moving this case forward,” a senior police officer has said, as the family of a chef stabbed to death at a Sheffield park two years ago today continue to wait for answers.

It has been two years since the body of Carlo Giannini, aged 34, was discovered in Manor Fields Park on the morning of May 12, 2022. He was stabbed once in the chest and may have been dead up to four hours before he was found. It was subsequently determined that Carlo had been stabbed to death.

No-one has ever been charged with his murder, and his killer or killers are still at large.

Today (Sunday, May 12, 2024), exactly two years on from Carlo’s death, his family - along with Det Ch Insp Becky Hodgman, the lead investigator in the case - ‘implore’ anyone with information to come forward and help them finally bring Carlo’s killer to jusice.

Carlo’s family said: “There isn’t a day that we don’t think about Carlo. We live that 12 May every day, remembering what happened. Our life has changed. Time does not change our pain.

“There are many questions - we ask why? The only answer is that whatever happened, no-one had the right to kill a young man with many dreams and a great passion for his work. He loved life and his family.

“It saddens his family that someone must know what happened and does not help to find the culprit. They didn’t just kill Carlo but also his whole family. He was a young man, a son, a brother, a beloved friend. We want to say thank you to the English police.”

Carlo was an Italian-born pizza chef who was living in Sheffield at the time of his death on 12 May 2022.

A murder investigation was launched and four knives were recovered during a search of the scene, though none could be linked to his death or identify the handler of the weapon.

Six people have been interviewed, five on suspicion of the murder and one on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Additionally, officers have reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage, and specially trained officers have been in contact with the family throughout the investigation.

Det Ch Insp Becky Hodgman said: “Officers have worked tirelessly over the last two years on this large-scale murder investigation in their attempts to identify Carlo’s killer, and the reason behind his tragic death.

“We have carried out this investigation with Carlo’s family always at the forefront of our mind. Officers have left no stone unturned, but due to the scant evidence we have not yet been able to provide the answers that the family desperately want and deserve.

“Carlo’s family and I believe that somebody has information that could be crucial in moving this case forward, enabling us to bring Carlo’s killer to justice and offer his family the closure they need. I implore anyone who knows anything about this case to consider the pain that Carlo’s family are in, and to get in touch. Two years have passed but it is not too late to help.”