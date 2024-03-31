STACK Sheffield: Plans for container attraction on Arundel Gate spark painful memories for readers
Plans for a huge shipping container attraction in Sheffield city centre have brought out the cynic in readers.
STACK Sheffield, on Arundel Gate, between the 02 Academy and Odeon Cinema, would have a large screen, street food vendors and bars. The 1,600-capacity venue would be over two floors and set around a covered central plaza seating area, with live music and other entertainment.
The firm, which already runs a shipping container attraction in Seaburn, Sunderland, said it would 'breathe new life' into the city centre and could attract 1m people a year and create 140 jobs.
Earlier this week it was granted planning permission and is set to open in spring 2025.
But, in a discussion on The Star’s Facebook page, readers repeatedly referred to the city council’s ill-fated Container Park on Fargate last year. The £500,000 development of shops, eateries and a bar was delayed for months, ran over budget and never fully opened.
Jamie Beags said: "A container place for Sheffield? Hasn't this already failed literally last year?"
Russell Briggs: "And the last one was a roaring success."
Guy Atkinson: "Clearly nobody told them how wonderfully successful the last attempt at one of these was on Fargate."
Andy Layhe: "Won't make any money."
Paul Croft had a different concern: "I’m normally positive about what’s going on in Sheffield but just how many new ‘street food’ outlets can Sheffield sustain?"
And Bob Goldsmith had a question: "Where do they pluck these visitor numbers from and over how long?"
Steve Simonite had aesthetic concerns: "Container this, container that, there are nicer building types other than metal boxes."
But Sid Fletcher was positive: "Sounds like a good use of dead space to me."
While Lee Ward had a suggestion: "Maybe these container parks could be a home for the homeless... just a thought."
