The council wants to find homes for the steel boxes in communities across Sheffield

Shipping containers from an ill-fated project on Fargate are set to be used to support the homeless, footballers, deprived youths and as a community hub.

The eight steel boxes have been in storage since the Container Park was removed in January. The development of kitchens, shops and a bar was supposed to drive footfall on Fargate but was delayed for months, ran over budget and never fully opened.

Now Sheffield City Council is set to give them to six community groups after sorting through 11 applications.

Council leader Tom Hunt thanked every group that applied.

He added: "We committed to ensuring the containers find new homes in communities across Sheffield. The panel has applied a fair and balanced process to identify the most viable projects for consideration at committee later this month.

"We look forward to hearing more about these exciting projects and learning about how they can benefit the communities they serve."

The six preferred bids are:

St Wilfred’s Centre – Cafe and shop. St Wilfred’s Centre offers services for isolated, vulnerable and homeless people

Hillsborough Arena – Hub for health services for people with learning disabilities, offering workshops on independent living, vocational training and educational opportunities

Friends of Glen Howe Park – Community hub and events centre

Hallamshire and Redmires Football Club – Two containers for storage and changing rooms, including private changing areas to remove barriers to women players

Wisewood Junior Football Club – Facilities for footballers, a women’s running club and junior schools