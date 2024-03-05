Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Rotherham woman has been made the subject of a civil injunction in a bid to protect vulnerable people in the community, police have said.

Tracy Hostler, aged 55, of Russell Street, is forbidden from 10 specific activities after the order was granted by a judge in her absence at the County Court in Sheffield.

The court ordered that Hostler is forbidden - whether by herself or by instructing or encouraging any other person - from:

Saying anything or doing anything, which is untrue or misleading in order to gain entry to residential premises Taking anything from any residential premises without the express permission of an occupier of those premises Asking any persons to give or lend money (which includes the use of cheques, postal orders, debit or credit cards) to her of out of their personal funds Attending any residential premises in South Yorkshire offering items or services for sale. Entering into any financial transaction with anyone except: a) a financial institution b) a commercial business or registered selling site such as eBay c) an employer with whom her employment is registered with HMRC d) a government department Entering Valetta House, 24 Netherfield Lane, Parkgate, Rotherham, S62 6AT at any time, for any reason Entering any residential premises unless expressly invited to do so by the resident Entering any communal area of any premises unless granted entry by the resident whom she is visiting Accepting any gift of money or items from any person who is vulnerable due to their age or medical circumstances Accompanying any other person whilst they are conducting a financial transaction

The order was granted on February 12, 2024, and will remain in force until January 4, 2025. Rotherham anti-social behaviour officer PC Steve Nile said: "Civil injunctions are just one of the tools we can use to protect vulnerable people in our communities and take action against unacceptable behaviours.

"If Hostler breaks any of the terms of this order, it would be a civil contempt of court which can lead to a fine or imprisonment.

"If you have any information which will help us prevent and detect crime in Rotherham, please don't hesitate to report it to us."

You can pass information to the force via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111.