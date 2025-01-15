Tinsley Viaduct: Patient rushed to hospital after M1 crash in Sheffield requiring two ambulances

A person has been rushed to hospital following a crash on the M1 in Sheffield today.

The crash took place on the M1 Northbound near to Junction 34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall) at around 7.30am this morning (Wednesday, January 15, 2025).

A person has been rushed to hospital following the crash, a spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star.

“We received an emergency call at 7.32am this morning to report a road traffic collision on the M1 northbound, near Meadowhall, Sheffield. “

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.

A lane was closed on the exit ramp, in the wake of the collision, resulting in traffic delays in the area.

