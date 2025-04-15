Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two of Sheffield’s best-known leisure centres are set to be completely rebuilt as part of an ambitious plan to boost health and wellbeing across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Springs Leisure Centre in Arbourthorne and Concord Sports Centre in Shiregreen will be the first facilities to be redeveloped under Sheffield City Council’s Sport and Leisure Strategy, with work expected to begin in late 2026.

The announcement marks a major milestone in the council’s £117 million investment into leisure and entertainment venues across the city, which also includes upgrades to Sheffield Arena and City Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kurtis Crossland, Chair of the Communities, Parks and Leisure Committee, described the redevelopment as a significant investment in the city’s future.

He said: “The new leisure centres will ensure that everyone, regardless of ability or background, has access to top-quality fitness and wellbeing facilities,”

“We are committed to making Sheffield a healthier, more active city, and these redevelopments are a major step forward."

The plans include state-of-the-art gyms, swimming pools, sports halls, wellbeing spas and social spaces. New soft play areas and modern cafés aim to make the centres more welcoming for families, while co-located NHS and community health services are also being considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Springs, a five-court sports hall and the potential for an indoor bowls hall are on the cards, while Concord will see a larger 10-court hall and a new integrated healthcare facility within the main building.

Each site will include wet and dry changing areas, ample parking including accessible and cycle parking, and a wide range of fitness studios and rehab services to support all ages and abilities.

Rather than refurbish the aging existing centres, the council has opted to build entirely new facilities on adjacent land, meaning users won’t lose access to their local gym or pool during the works.

With building work due to start in 2026, the new Springs and Concord centres are expected to open their doors a few years later - delivering long-awaited, modernised spaces that meet the needs of a growing and diverse Sheffield population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Crossland added: “This is not just about buildings – it's about creating spaces where people feel motivated, included, and inspired to live healthier lives.”

Leisure operator Everyone Active, which took over managing both centres in January 2025 as part of a wider city contract, will work alongside the council to bring the vision to life.

Lorenzo Clark, Partnership Manager at Everyone Active, said: “This fantastic redevelopment project is hugely exciting for Sheffield. It will help us to better support the health and wellbeing of residents through amazing activities and services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone Active now manages ten leisure centres across the city, including Ponds Forge, iceSheffield, and the English Institute of Sport Sheffield, as well as three golf courses at Beauchief, Birley Wood and Tinsley Park.

The redevelopment plans follow extensive consultation with local people, including facility assessments, community drop-ins and online surveys. A public consultation launched in March 2025 is still ongoing, with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility.

Residents can share their views through online forms or in person at their local centre. The council has pledged to continue involving the community throughout the planning process.

More information is available on the Move More Sheffield website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.