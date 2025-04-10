South Yorkshire crime: 458 burglaries in February is lowest in five years, police say
It comes after the force launched a drive in March 2024, focusing on burglary hotspots and putting more officers on streets.
As a result, all four districts - Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield - saw reductions.
In February 2025, there were 458 reports of burglary, the lowest monthly figure since May 2020. Barnsley experienced the sharpest fall, with a 40 per cent reduction in residential burglaries, according to Supt Paul Ferguson, lead for neighbourhood policing.
He said: “I am incredibly proud of the hundreds of neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs working hard across South Yorkshire to make their communities safer places to live.”
Neighbourhood Policing Teams (NPTs) operate in 18 areas, carrying out daily patrols and responding to local concerns. As well as providing a visible presence, the teams support investigations and work with partner organisations to address wider community issues, Supt Paul Ferguson added,
In February, three arson attacks in Beighton and Sothall saw wheelie bins pushed against houses and set ablaze. Officers from the Sheffield South East NPT increased patrols in the Sothall area and worked with detectives, local housing providers and health services to resolve what was described as a complex investigation.
Technology is also playing a role in the fight against crime, police say. On March 14, Doncaster East NPT used drones to help recover a stolen generator worth £300,000. The equipment was returned to its owner after a search of rural land.
Supt Ferguson added: “Whether executing warrants, tackling anti-social behaviour, or simply providing a reassuring presence, it is clear that NPTs have an integral role to play in keeping South Yorkshire safe.”
