Debris could be seen on the road as council officials wearing hard hats examined the building this morning following last night’s blaze, which led to a stretch of Spital Hill between the Tesco car park and the junction with Savile Street being closed.

The picture shows the damaged building on the left of the street, pictured from the edge of a police cordon which remained in place this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the remains of a Sheffield building devastated by fire last night in a suspected arson incident – leaving Spital Hill closed this morning.

Police tape stretched across the street, with road closed signs in place and police cars and vans parked across the road.

Police community support officers were manning the barriers and directing pedestrians to alternative routes.

This morning, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have explained what happened last night, when a blaze took hold of the building.

A spokesman said: “Three fire crews from Central and Parkway stations attended a derelict building fire at 8.25pm on Spital Hill, Sheffield. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately. The crews left the scene at 10.55pm.

A Sheffield building was devastated by fire last night in a suspected arson incident – leaving Spital Hill closed this morning. Picture show the police cordon in place at Derek Dooley Way

“One fire crew from Central station returned at 11.40pm as smoke had been seen coming from the building again. The crew left at 12.40am.”

South Yorkshire Police were this morning referring enquiries into the incident to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service. Sheffield Council has been approached for comment on the safety of the building.

Buses have been diverted on alternative routes throughout this morning due to the road closure.