Emergency services are on scene on at the corner of Savile Street and Spital Hill after the blaze broke out at around 8.30pm tonight (August 7).

Videos shared online show how the roof of the building was completely ablaze when fire fighters arrived.

Spital Road is closed to motorists and pedestrians while emergency services deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A building on the corner of Spital Hill and Savile Street has caught fire tonight (August 7).