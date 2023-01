This was the scene last night after firefighters were called out to deal with a blaze which caused traffic chaos near Sheffield city centre yesterday.

Police were also on the scene as part of Spital Hill was closed off for emergency services to deal with the fire, which happened yesterday afternoon, and saw tape stretched across the road between the Rock Community Centre and the Zaitoon restaurant.

Today Firefighters confirmed the cause of the blaze had been due to an accident.

Last night they issued a 'avoid the area' warning as they tackled the blaze near Sheffield city centre.

This was the scene at Spital Hill Plaza, Sheffield, last night, after a fire broke out.

Shortly after 3.30pm they said that they had extinguished the fire and were damping down but that firecrews would remain at the scene for a few more hours.

