Fire service releases dramatic pictures after a Sheffield takeaway blaze

South Yorkshire Fire Service has released some very dramatic photographs after they battled a blaze at a Sheffield takeaway.

The Chaayé Paani takeaway suffered severe damage after a blaze broke out at its site on the Sycamore Centre, Attercliffe Common Road, on Thursday, December 22.

Managing director Vaqar Ahmed said he is now looking to bring in a mobile building to use as a temporary base at the site until repairs can be completed.

He said he received a call at around 2pm yesterday, telling him there was a fire at the company’s Sheffield store, and said the cause of the blaze was still unknown, but he suspected it may have started in a fryer.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was extinguished within an hour of them being called out and Mr Ahmed confirmed all the staff fled safely and no one was injured and he hopes to be back in business within days.

1. Sheffield firefighters fought a blazing takeaway at Attercliffe, in Sheffield The scene at a blazing Sheffield takeaway in Attercliffe as firefighters were called into action Photo: SYF Photo Sales

2. Firefighter gets an aerial view of the Attercliffe blaze A Firefighter examines a roof after a blaze erupted at a takeaway in Attercliffe, Sheffield. Photo: SYF Photo Sales

3. Firefighters ready for action at the Attercliffe fire Firefighters gathered in force to battle the blazing takeaway at Attercliffe, in Sheffield. Photo: SYF Photo Sales

4. Hosing down the blazing Attercliffe takeaway South Yorkshire Firefighters hose down the blaze and hotspots during an emergency fire at the blazing Attercliffe takeaway. Photo: SYF Photo Sales