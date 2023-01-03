Several fire crews were called to the incident at Spital Hill Plaza today, Tuesday, January 3. South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said shortly after 3.30pm that they had extinguished the fire and were now damping down but that crews would remain at the scene for a few more hours. “There are road closures in place so please avoid the area if possible,” added the fire service.
Spital Hill Plaza fire: 'Avoid the area' warning as firefighters tackle blaze near Sheffield city centre
People have been urged to avoid the area as firefighters tackle a blaze just outside Sheffield city centre this afternoon.