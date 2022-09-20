Spinkhill Avenue, Richmond: Sudden road closure in Sheffield suburb leads to bus services being diverted
Bus services operating in a Sheffield suburb are being diverted this morning, following a sudden road closure.
The road closure is in place in Spinkhill Avenue, Richmond, a spokesperson for Travel South Yorkshire confirmed today (Tuesday, September 20).
The spokesperson added that buses are currently being diverted ‘via Hastilar Road South, Richmond Road, Ravenscroft Road’.
South Yorkshire Police have been asked for more information.
Motorists travelling on the A635 in Goldthorpe, Barnsley have also been disrupted, following a collision at the junction with Billingley Green Lane.