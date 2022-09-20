News you can trust since 1887
Spinkhill Avenue, Richmond: Sudden road closure in Sheffield suburb leads to bus services being diverted

Bus services operating in a Sheffield suburb are being diverted this morning, following a sudden road closure.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:10 am

The road closure is in place in Spinkhill Avenue, Richmond, a spokesperson for Travel South Yorkshire confirmed today (Tuesday, September 20).

The spokesperson added that buses are currently being diverted ‘via Hastilar Road South, Richmond Road, Ravenscroft Road’.

The road closure is in place in Spinkhill Avenue, Richmond, a spokesperson for Travel South Yorkshire confirmed today (Tuesday, September 20). Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Police have been asked for more information.

Motorists travelling on the A635 in Goldthorpe, Barnsley have also been disrupted, following a collision at the junction with Billingley Green Lane.

