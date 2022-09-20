News you can trust since 1887
A635: Busy South Yorkshire road closed following crash as motorists are advised to avoid area

Motorists are being advised to avoid a South Yorkshire area this morning, following a road traffic collision on a busy road which is currently closed.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:16 am
The collision took place on the A635 in Goldthorpe, Barnsley at the junction with Billingley Green Lane earlier today (Tuesday, September 20). Picture: Google

The collision took place on the A635 in Goldthorpe, Barnsley at the junction with Billingley Green Lane earlier today (Tuesday, September 20).

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The road is closed and delays are expected. Please plan your route and avoid the area if you can.”

The force has been asked to provide more information.

