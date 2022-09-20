The 49-year-old constable was arrested on September 14 on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault and sexual activity with a child.

These offences allegedly took place between 2001 and 2005, and are unrelated to the officer’s workplace.

A South Yorkshire Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of child sex offences, from over 15 years ago. File picture shows a police car.

The officer, who works on a response team in Rotherham, is now the subject of an internal misconduct investigation as well as the criminal investigation, and has been suspended from duties.

Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring said: “We know how shocked our communities will be to hear of this arrest and I'd like to assure members of the public that an investigation was launched as soon as this report was made to us.