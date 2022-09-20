South Yorkshire police officer bailed following arrest over historic child sex offences
A South Yorkshire Police officer who was arrested on suspicion of historic child sex offences has been bailed.
The 49-year-old constable was arrested on September 14 on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault and sexual activity with a child.
These offences allegedly took place between 2001 and 2005, and are unrelated to the officer’s workplace.
The officer, who works on a response team in Rotherham, is now the subject of an internal misconduct investigation as well as the criminal investigation, and has been suspended from duties.
Detective Superintendent Delphine Waring said: “We know how shocked our communities will be to hear of this arrest and I'd like to assure members of the public that an investigation was launched as soon as this report was made to us.
“As a force we remain committed to being as open and transparent as possible about our professional standards and these allegations will be thoroughly investigated. We are also ensuring the complainant receives support.”