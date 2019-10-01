No arrests made after shooting and discovery of cannabis farm in Sheffield street

A police probe into a shooting and the discovery of a cannabis farm on the same Sheffield street has not yet resulted in any arrests.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 09:41 am
Officers were called to Raby Street, Tinsley, at around 5.50pm on Friday, September 27 after receiving reports of a group of men damaging a car.

On arrival, officers found two damage vehicles, including one which appeared to have been shot at.

A house searched by officers on the same day led to the discovery of a cannabis farm.

Both incidents are believed to be linked.

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 714 of September 27.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.