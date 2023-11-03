South Yorkshire Police: Tragedy as mobility scooter rider loses fight for life after collision with van
Members of the public with information on the fatal collision are being urged to come forward.
Police are appealing for information, following a fatal road traffic collision close to Barnsley town centre.
The collision took place on Shaw Lane, Barnsley, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, with police called to the scene at around 7.35am to reports of a road traffic collision involving a white Vauxhall van and a pedestrian on a mobility scooter.
Police officers and the ambulance service attended the scene, and a 73-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the van remained at the scene and has since been supporting the force with their enquiries.
Sadly, yesterday (Thursday, November 2, 2023) the pedestrian died as a result of his injuries.
Launching a public appeal today (Friday, November 3, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
"Were you in the area at the time of the collision and have some dash-cam footage?"
Anyone with information is asked to please pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org