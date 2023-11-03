News you can trust since 1887
Almost £1 million to be spent on increasing CCTV, lighting, and safety of women and girls in South Yorkshire

The money will pay for new CCTV on London Road, Abbeydale Road and surrounding residential streets, among other things

By Chloe Aslett
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 14:19 GMT
South Yorkshire has been awarded £993,311 in the latest round of Safer Streets funding from the Home Office, to improve lighting, CCTV and community safety across the county.

The grant is aimed at reducing crime and anti-social behaviour, with targeted campaigns also benefiting from the funding, with a focus on violence against women and girls.

Two county-wide campaigns are receiving a portion of the funding: Crimestoppers' campaign to reduce neighbourhood crime, and South Yorkshire Police work to reduce violence against women and girls “in the night-time economy”.

South Yorkshire PCC, Dr Alan Billings, said: "I welcome the Home Office funding announcement and thank my team for their hard work in securing the grant."

All four South Yorkshire districts will receive a share of the fund for individual projects, which include the following plans:

Sheffield:

  • CCTV installation on London Road, Abbeydale Road and surrounding residential streets

  • VAWG educational programme focusing on attitudinal/behavioural change targeting boys and young men

Doncaster

  • CCTV installation in strategic locations across the borough

  • Streetlighting improvements in Scawsby to reduce ASB

  • Solar lighting for footpaths on Wadworth Green

  • Youth Association Outreach Project

Rotherham

  • Targeted crime prevention advice and improved home security measures

  • Positive outreach activity for young people

Barnsley

  • CCTV on town centre to hospital routes

  • CCTV, improved street lighting, and outreach and partnership work in Goldthorpe and Measborough Dike

South Yorkshire PCC, Dr Alan Billings, said: “The money awarded to South Yorkshire will build on improvements already seen in previous rounds of Safer Streets funding and aims to expand the safety and security in those areas that local residents have most concern.”

£42 million was allocated to counties across the UK in the fifth round of funding, with each getting a maximum grant of £1 million.

The changes are being implemented from now until March 2025.

