South Yorkshire Police to no longer deal with lost property

South Yorkshire Police will no longer deal with lost property from next month, it has been revealed.

From October 1, the force will no longer record items of lost property following a decision by the National Police Chiefs Council.

READ MORE: Post mortem examination ordered following discovery of body in Sheffield canal

Police chiefs decided that because of the low success rate at reuniting people with their lost property and due to forces do not have a statutory duty to deal with it, the service should be scrapped.

CRIME: Police hunt man over Sheffield murder

South Yorkshire Police said forces across England and Wales are stopping the service.

APPEAL: Police issue warning to anyone helping man wanted over Sheffield murder

The force said many people now use social media to try to locate lost property.

Reports of lost foreign identification documents will still be taken as well as the loss of items classed as dangerous, such as guns and knives.