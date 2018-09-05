Police hunt man over Sheffield murder 

Detectives are hunting a Sheffield man over a murder in the city three weeks ago.

Ahmed Farrah, aged 29, who is also known as Reggie, is believed to hold vital information about the murder of 21-Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed in an alleyway on Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

Kavan was stabbed once in his chest and was rushed to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, but he died four days later.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Efforts to find and arrest Farrah, who is known to frequent the Broomhall area of Sheffield, have been ongoing but so far we haven’t been able to locate him.

“I’d now like to ask for your help - if you know where he is, or have seen or spoken to him recently, then please contact us. If you do see him, do not approach him but instead call 999 straight away.

“I’d also like to remind anyone who is letting Farrah stay with them, or helping him to evade arrest by any means, that you are committing a criminal offence which could result in prosecution.

“Farrah knows he is wanted and is deliberately avoiding police and I’d ask anyone who has any information, and Farrah himself, to think about Kavan’s family and the pain they are suffering. Do the right thing and contact police.”

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys, two aged 17 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob following the stabbing.

They have since been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone who spots Farrah should call 999.

Information on where he could be can be passed to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or to detectives in the incident room on 01709 443507.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111.