Police issue warning to anyone helping man wanted over Sheffield murder 

Police have warned that anyone helping a Sheffield murder suspect evade arrest could be prosecuted themselves.

Ahmed Farrah is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death three weeks ago.

Detectives believe that 29-year-old Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, could hold vital information about the fatal stabbing.

They claim he knows he is ‘wanted’ and that he is actively evading arrest.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Efforts to find and arrest Farrah, who is known to frequent the Broomhall area of Sheffield, have been ongoing but so far we haven’t been able to locate him.

“I’d also like to remind anyone who is letting Farrah stay with them, or helping him to evade arrest by any means, that you are committing a criminal offence which could result in prosecution.

“Farrah knows he is wanted and is deliberately avoiding police and I’d ask anyone who has any information, and Farrah himself, to think about Kavan’s family and the pain they are suffering. Do the right thing and contact police."

She added: “If you know where he is, or have seen or spoken to him recently, then please contact us. If you do see him, do not approach him but instead call 999 straight away.”

Kavan was stabbed once in the chest on Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14.

He underwent emergency surgery but died in hospital four days later.

Anyone who spots Farrah should call 999.

Those with information on where he might be should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident

827 of August 14.

The police incident room can be called direct on 01709 443507 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.