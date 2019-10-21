South Yorkshire Police seek witnesses to crash after death of 18-year-old woman
Police officers investigating a collision in which an 18-year-old woman died in Barnsley want witnesses to come forward.
Jordan Williams, aged 18, died in a collision on Burton Road, Monk Bretton, at around 5.05am on Saturday.
She was a passenger in a red Renault Clio which crashed into a property along the road.
Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Yorkshire Police said the Clio is believed to have been travelling behind a white Citroen C1 at the time of the collision and officers want to hear from witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the two cars beforehand.
An online memorial page has been set up to help towards the cost of Jordan’s funeral and to support her young son.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 173 of October 18.
Click HERE to donate.