Police release CCTV images showing men wanted over theft from outside Sheffield mosque

CCTV images have been released of two men wanted over a high value theft from a yard outside a Sheffield mosque.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 21st October 2019, 10:09 am
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 11:15 am
Machinery stored in a locked yard outside the Al Emaan Mosque on Botham Street, Grimesthorpe, was stolen in August but details have only been released today.

CCTV images of two men wanted over the raid have been circulated by South Yorkshire Police.

A blue Ford Transit van pulled up to the gates of the yard and two men wearing high-vis jackets got out and cut through a padlock with bolt croppers to gain entry.

They cut the strapping from a high-value ‘breaker’ and loaded the machinery into the van, before driving away.

The van used in the raid had ‘Central Scaffolding Ltd’ written on it.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/126450/19.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.