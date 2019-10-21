Woman serious but stable after attack in Doncaster house

A woman remains in a serious but stable condition after an attack in a house in Doncaster last week.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:37 am
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:37 am
A woman remains in hospital after an attack in a house in Doncaster last week

The woman was found injured in a property in Hazel Avenue, Auckley, at 1.45pm on Wednesday, October 16.

CRIME: Sheffield United star charged with drink driving

She was taken to hospital where she remains today.

Read More

Read More
Calls for CCTV after goats are killed at animal farm in Sheffield

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: McDonald's in Sheffield evacuated due to 'medical emergency'

Mark O’Flanagan, aged 46, of of Fir Tree Avenue, Auckley, has been charged with wounding over the attack and has been remanded in custody.