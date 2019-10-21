Woman serious but stable after attack in Doncaster house
A woman remains in a serious but stable condition after an attack in a house in Doncaster last week.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 9:37 am
The woman was found injured in a property in Hazel Avenue, Auckley, at 1.45pm on Wednesday, October 16.
She was taken to hospital where she remains today.
Mark O’Flanagan, aged 46, of of Fir Tree Avenue, Auckley, has been charged with wounding over the attack and has been remanded in custody.