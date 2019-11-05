Officers believe three offenders were involved and have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

The crooks struck at Whiston Grange, Whiston, Rotherham, at around 9.30pm on Monday, October 7.

Do you know this man?

A CCTV camera was tampered with before a garage and shed were broken into.