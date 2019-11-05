South Yorkshire Police seek man over burglary

A man is wanted by the police after CCTV cameras at a property in Rotherham were dislodged before a garage and shed were broken into.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:39 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 6:40 am

Officers believe three offenders were involved and have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

The crooks struck at Whiston Grange, Whiston, Rotherham, at around 9.30pm on Monday, October 7.

Do you know this man?

A CCTV camera was tampered with before a garage and shed were broken into.

A factory fitted Mercedes sat nav was stolen from a car parked in the garage, along with an amount of alcohol.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/152078/19.