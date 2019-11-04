Eight men accused of raping girl in Sheffield over two year period appear at court ahead of trial next year
A group of eight men accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Sheffield on multiple occasions over a two-year period have appeared at court for a pre-trial hearing.
The eight defendants appeared in front of Judge Michael Slater during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today.
They are alleged to have raped the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on separate occasions between 2010 and 2012.
One of the eight men is also charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and another of the eight men is also accused of trafficking within the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation.
A ninth man, who is charged with a single offence of perverting the course of justice, appeared alongside his eight co-defendants.
The defendants and the charges they face
- Usman Din, 34, of Seaton Crescent, Manor is accused of three counts of rape and one count of trafficking within the United Kingdom
- Tony Juone, 61, Pitt Lane, Manor Top is accused of one count of rape
- Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley is accused of one count of rape
- Farhad Mirzae, 28, of Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley is accused of two counts of rape
- Kawan Ahmed, 31, of Margate Drive, Fir Vale is accused of one count of rape
- Saman Mohammed, 41, of Fox Street, Burngreave is charged with one count of rape
- Jasim Mohammed, 37, of Maxwell Way, Burngreave is charged with three counts of rape
- Nzar Anwar, 40, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall is charged with one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice
The ninth defendant who faces a single charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice is: Saba Mohammad, 40, of Faranden Road, Darnall
The defendants have entered not guilty pleas to the charges they face and are due to stand trial on January 6 next year
The trial is scheduled to last six weeks.
Judge Slater released Usman Din, Tony Juone, Farhad Mirzae, Kawan Ahmed, Saman Mohammed, Jasim Mohammed, Nzar Anwar and Saba Mohammad on conditional bail until their next appearance before Sheffield Crown Court on December 16 this year.