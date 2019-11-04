Eight men accused of raping girl in Sheffield over two year period appear at court ahead of trial next year

The defendants The Star was able to photograph leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court after their first appearance. L-R: Saba Mohammed, accused of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and sex offence accused: Kawan Omar Ahmed; Usman Din and Farhad Mirzaie

The eight defendants appeared in front of Judge Michael Slater during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today.

They are alleged to have raped the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on separate occasions between 2010 and 2012.

One of the eight men is also charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and another of the eight men is also accused of trafficking within the United Kingdom for sexual exploitation.

Usman Din leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court during his first court appearance in March this year

A ninth man, who is charged with a single offence of perverting the course of justice, appeared alongside his eight co-defendants.

The defendants and the charges they face

- Usman Din, 34, of Seaton Crescent, Manor is accused of three counts of rape and one count of trafficking within the United Kingdom

Saba Mohammed leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court during his first court appearance in March this year

- Tony Juone, 61, Pitt Lane, Manor Top is accused of one count of rape

- Shangar Ibrahimi, 29, of Cemetery Road, Barnsley is accused of one count of rape

- Farhad Mirzae, 28, of Ironside Road, Gleadless Valley is accused of two counts of rape

- Kawan Ahmed, 31, of Margate Drive, Fir Vale is accused of one count of rape

Kawan Ahmed leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court during his first court appearance in March this year

- Saman Mohammed, 41, of Fox Street, Burngreave is charged with one count of rape

- Jasim Mohammed, 37, of Maxwell Way, Burngreave is charged with three counts of rape

- Nzar Anwar, 40, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall is charged with one count of rape and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

The ninth defendant who faces a single charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice is: Saba Mohammad, 40, of Faranden Road, Darnall

Farhad Mirzai leaving Sheffield Magistrates' Court during his first court appearance in March this year

The defendants have entered not guilty pleas to the charges they face and are due to stand trial on January 6 next year

The trial is scheduled to last six weeks.