Concern for missing Sheffield girl, 16
A police search is under way for a teenage girl from Sheffield who has been reported missing from home.
Tayla Pope, aged 16, was last seen in the Carterknowle Road area of Millhouses in the early hours of Sunday, November 3.CRIME: Sheffield man goes on trial accused of having loaded shotgun in public placeShe has light brown hair and is around 5ft 4ins.
It is thought she was wearing a black bodysuit and black heels and was carrying a black handbag.READ MORE: Case of man accused of rape at Sheffield swingers' club is sent to Sheffield Crown CourtAnyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 446 of November 3.