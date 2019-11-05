Tayla Pope, aged 16, was last seen in the Carterknowle Road area of Millhouses in the early hours of Sunday, November 3. CRIME: Sheffield man goes on trial accused of having loaded shotgun in public place She has light brown hair and is around 5ft 4ins.

It is thought she was wearing a black bodysuit and black heels and was carrying a black handbag. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 446 of November 3.