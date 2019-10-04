Police probe continues after two shootings in Doncaster village

A police probe is continuing this morning after two shootings in a Doncaster village.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 4th October 2019, 06:42 am
Updated Friday, 4th October 2019, 06:43 am

Armed police were deployed to Armthorpe yesterday after shots were fired in Mere Lane at around 11.55am.

Schools in the area were alerted and a police hunt was mounted for the gunman, with a police helicopter used in the search.

Police at the scene of a shooting on Mere Lane in Armthorpe yesterday

A police cordon was put in place on Mere Lane while investigations were carried out at the crime scene.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old Doncaster man on suspicion of possession of a firearm and criminal damage.

He remained in police custody last night.

The gun attack is being linked the shooting of a dog on Clay Lane at around 10pm the previous day.Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, District Commander for Doncaster, said: "We are treating these as targeted incidents relating to suspected organised crime groups."Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 349 of October 3.