Four in court on conspiracy to rob charge on night of fatal stabbing in Sheffield
Four men are due in court next month accused of conspiracy to commit robbery on the night of a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.
The four men were arrested after the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed in his chest when violence flared off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on August 14, 2018.
Nobody has ever been charged with Kavan’s murder but as part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, four men were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
Derice Cohen and Ethan Hallows, both 18; Travis O’Grady, 19 and Jason Baker, 29, are due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court next month.
Detectives investigating Kavan’s murder are keen to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing.
Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted for questioning.
A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest has been offered by Crimestoppers.
He was captured on CCTV at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries, on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.
He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared from Sheffield.
Detectives believe he was injured in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.