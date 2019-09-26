Shock over boy's toy grave theft from South Yorkshire cemetery

Freddie died at just 17-days-old in October 2017 after being born prematurely at 24 weeks and contracting sepsis.

Since then, mum Laura Rose Cooper has visited his grave at Greasbrough Cemetery twice a day and turned it into a shrine with toys, flowers and balloons.

A wooden toy was stolen from the grave.

And her latest addition to the memorial was a wooden toy sword, inscribed with Freddie’s name on it, which her parents Michelle and Ashley had specially made while on a recent cruise of the Bahamas.

But the heartbroken mum, of Rossiter Road, Greasbrough, discovered someone has stolen the distinctive looking item from Freddie’s grave on the second anniversary of his birthday.

Since The Star reported on the story a number of readers have taken to Facebook to express their disgust over the theft.

Jeanie El-Omar posted: “So sorry for your loss. I hope that whoever stole Freddie's sword sees this and has a conscience and returns it.”

Shirley Jeffcock said there are some “evil people.”

Jemma Hutchings posed the question: “Who does such a thing?” and described the act as “shameful.”

Pauline West described the theft as “so sad” and added: “How can they do this?”

Mum Laura is now pleading for the thieves to return the specially handcrafted sword – and also for CCTV to be installed at the graveyard to prevent further attacks on graves.

She said: “I am absolutely devastated that someone could do something like this. It’s agony enough as it is without this as well.

“I can’t believe anyone could be so cruel as to steal a toy from a grave.”

She added: “It’s no use to anyone else because it has Freddie’s name on it.

“I hope whoever has taken it will realise the hurt they have caused and put it back.

“That’s all we want, no questions asked, just bring it back.”

Laura, aged 23, and partner Ian Hutchings now have another young son, Alfie, who is nine-months-old.