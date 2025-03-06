Name of police officer accused of 'disorderly behaviour while drunk' withheld ahead of misconduct hearing
The allegation has been made against Officer A, who is set to face a misconduct hearing on Monday, March 10, 2025.
Documents published by South Yorkshire Police, detailing the allegation faced by the officer, state: “On 9th September 2023, in Lincolnshire, Officer A displayed disorderly behaviour towards police officers while drunk and in a public place.
“Officer A subsequently received a Fixed Penalty Notice in respect of their behaviour.
“This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct.
“The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.”
Officer A is the fourth officer facing a misconduct hearing to have their identity withheld by the force so far this year.
It means that four out of six - or 66.66 per cent - of officers subject to such hearings in 2025 have had their identities protected.
The hearing is set to be held in public, however.
When asked for an explanation as to why Officer A’s identity has been withheld, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The chair of the panel has been provided with information which has led to a decision to hold the hearing in private, in line with Home Office guidance.
“The outcome of the hearing will still be published on our website.”
The decision is understood to be linked to concerns for the physical and/or mental welfare of the officer involved.
An application requesting an anonymised or private hearing has to be made to the hearing’s Chair from the individual officer, witness or complainant.
The hearing’s Chair can be either the Chief Constable or an independent legally qualified Chair.
