The identity of a police officer set to go before a misconduct hearing accused of ‘disorderly behaviour while drunk’ has been withheld by South Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The allegation has been made against Officer A, who is set to face a misconduct hearing on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police, detailing the allegation faced by the officer, state: “On 9th September 2023, in Lincolnshire, Officer A displayed disorderly behaviour towards police officers while drunk and in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police, detailing the allegation faced by the officer, state: “On 9th September 2023, in Lincolnshire, Officer A displayed disorderly behaviour towards police officers while drunk and in a public place. | 3rd party

“Officer A subsequently received a Fixed Penalty Notice in respect of their behaviour.

“This is a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Discreditable Conduct.

“The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.”

Read More Police officer identities withheld in over half of misconduct hearings held in South Yorkshire in 2025 so far

Officer A is the fourth officer facing a misconduct hearing to have their identity withheld by the force so far this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that four out of six - or 66.66 per cent - of officers subject to such hearings in 2025 have had their identities protected.

Read More Ex-South Yorkshire Police officer accused of encouraging violence against colleague guilty of gross misconduct

The hearing is set to be held in public, however.

When asked for an explanation as to why Officer A’s identity has been withheld, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The chair of the panel has been provided with information which has led to a decision to hold the hearing in private, in line with Home Office guidance.

“The outcome of the hearing will still be published on our website.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision is understood to be linked to concerns for the physical and/or mental welfare of the officer involved.

An application requesting an anonymised or private hearing has to be made to the hearing’s Chair from the individual officer, witness or complainant.

The hearing’s Chair can be either the Chief Constable or an independent legally qualified Chair.