A police probe is under way into the robbery of man delivering cash to a Barnsley bank.

The 26-year-old man was targeted as he was delivering a ‘a large sum of money’ to Barclays Bank in Hoyland at 10.08am on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the cash in transit driver was threatened and the robber grabbed the cash and drove off in what is believed to have been a Vauxhall Insignia.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 231 of March 6.