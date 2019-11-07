South Yorkshire Police issue warning over heavy rainfall

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to motorists after heavy rainfall overnight and this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:56 am
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 7:57 am

The Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team urged drivers to ‘be careful out there’.

In a tweet, the team said: “Be careful out there please.

A warning has been issued by South Yorkshire Police about heavy rain today

“There is lots of standing water so keep your distance from the cars in front and watch out for pedestrians who are dashing about trying to get out of the rain too.”

