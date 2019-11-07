South Yorkshire Police issue warning over heavy rainfall
South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning to motorists after heavy rainfall overnight and this morning.
The Sheffield South West neighbourhood policing team urged drivers to ‘be careful out there’.
In a tweet, the team said: “Be careful out there please.
“There is lots of standing water so keep your distance from the cars in front and watch out for pedestrians who are dashing about trying to get out of the rain too.”
