South Yorkshire Police issue modern day slavery warning and the signs to look out for
South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning about modern day slavery and urged members of the public to be on the look out for potential victims.
To mark Anti-Slavery Day today, the force said modern day slavery is an issue in the county and called for members of the public to pass on their concerns to help officers identify victims.
The force said: “As a member of the public, you can help develop the intelligence profile across South Yorkshire for modern slavery.
“Modern day slavery is sadly still happening and we want people to be aware of that, report any concerns they have and know the signs to look out for.”
“A few common indicators that someone could be a victim of modern slavery or human trafficking include evidence of physical injuries, including branding or scarring, visible distress, a heightened sense of general fear and an unusual distrust of law enforcement.”
The force said victims may also not appear to have any money or a mobile phone.They may wear the same clothes for days and appear unkempt.Victims may also not speak English.
To report concerns call South Yorkshire Police on 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 55111 or the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121700.