CCTV footage examined by police after Sheffield shooting
CCTV footage from cameras in and around a Sheffield suburb has been examined after a shooting.
Detectives investigating a gun attack on Hinde House Lane, Page Hall, on Thursday, October 10, said ‘extensive’ CCTV enquiries have been carried out in a bid to identify the culprit.
A gun was fired at the front door of the property in an early morning attack while the occupants of the house were asleep.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive house to house and CCTV enquiries have been conducted. No suspects have so far been identified. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Last Saturday night a house was shot at in Dundas Road, Tinsley, in identical circumstances.
Again the front door was fired at.
Detectives believe both were targeted incidents but they are not linking them.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.