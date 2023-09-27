Castle Street, Barnsley: South Yorkshire Police called out over 'concerns for the safety of man on roof'
Officers from South Yorkshire Police are currently on the scene.
The emergency services are currently in attendance, following concerns for the 'safety of a man on a roof'.
The incident is currently in place on Castle Street, Barnsley, after the emergency services were called out earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, September 27, 2023).
Speaking a few moments ago, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Members of the public are asked to avoid the area and to allow officers to work carefully to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.
"Residents of Castle Street are, in the main, able to access their properties but this will remain under constant review."