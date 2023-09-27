A proud Sheffield nurse is celebrating half a century in the profession – and said she ‘still really enjoy nursing with a passion’.

Chris on ward

Chris Hardy, aged 70, began her career in 1973 when she qualified as a registered nurse at the Royal Infirmary.

She initially worked as a staff nurse on the neurosurgical wards and soon became the youngest Sister at the infirmary at that time, before moving to the newly opened Royal Hallamshire Hospital in 1979.

Chris moved into community nursing and completed her district nurse diploma. She then became a G grade sister in North Sheffield, working with several GP practices for many years and becoming a nurse prescriber.

Chris Hardy 50 balloons

She was elected as a nurse member for the North Sheffield Primary Care Trust and during her time on the board became manager of North Sheffield community nursing service.

In 2003 Chris decided to return to district nursing as she missed the patient contact and is still working in the same team 20 years later.

She said: “I feel very proud of this achieving 50 years as a qualified nurse, and still really enjoy nursing with a passion.

“I have seen many changes in my career, one of the biggest impacts in community nursing has been changes within social care, which has had a massive impact on providing joined up care for our increasingly elderly population.”

Chris Hardy

“My advice to anyone coming into nursing, would be go ahead and do it. In the last two years my granddaughter and daughter in law have both qualified as nurses, hopefully with support from myself. I have thoroughly enjoyed my 50 years of nursing, feeling fulfilled in my career and still want to carry on at 70 years of age.”

Sue Gavelle, integrated care team nurse lead at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “During her 50 years in nursing Chris has possibly seen the wheel reinvented six times, and has touched or supported most of the people who have worked in the community.”