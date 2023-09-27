The current owner has made tremendous use of the space available and has showcased the potential of the home.

A one bedroom property described as being "absolutely perfect" as a first buy or for professional couples has hit the market in Sheffield.

Located in the heart of "ultra popular" Meersbrook, this mid-Victorian terraced home on Valley Road features "spacious and light accommodation" over two floors. The estate agents at Whitehornes have said a viewing is "essential" to do the property justice.

The front door provides entry into the lounge, which, like much of the property, receives a lot of natural light due to the large windows. To the rear, the kitchen provides access to the garden and staircases to the first floor and cellar.

The first floor consists of the properties sole bedroom, which has lots of space, and a four-piece bathroom. The cellar offers storage options.

"Absolutely perfect" This one bed home in Meersbrook has been referred to as "absolutely perfect" as a first buy.

Lounge The lounge is found to the front of the property.

Bedroom The bedroom is spacious and has plenty of additional space for other items.

Space efficiency The current owners have made excellent use of the space available in the room.