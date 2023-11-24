It's the first of its kind in the UK by any fire service.

Residents in Sheffield can get information on major fires straight from the source through a new fire service WhatsApp channel.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has launched an official WhatsApp Channel to "provide important fire safety advice, major incident updates, and other exclusive behind the scene looks at SYFR."

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue have launched a WhatsApp Channel for direct updates on major incidents and to share fire safety tips.

It's the first of its kind for a fire service in the UK, and aims to be a direct line of communication between the fire service and the public, offering "a convenient and accessible way to receive timely updates and engage with important fire safety content."

Key Features of the SYFR WhatsApp Channel:

Fire Safety Tips: Receive regular, easy-to-follow tips to enhance safety at home, in the workplace, and within the community.

Major Incidents: Stay informed during major incidents with updates and safety advice.

Behind the Scenes: Get exclusive behind the scene looks at how SYFR works and discover trivia and facts about the service.

Event Announcements: Be the first to know about upcoming fire safety events, open days and charity car washes.

About WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp Channels work a bit like following a page does on Facebook – rather than being “Friends” with an individual, that is.

Channels give you the opportunity to effectively sign up for updates from organisations, creators, and communities without anyone else having to know that you’re doing so.

When you join a WhatsApp Channel, while the Channel’s admins will get a notification, they won’t get access to your phone number or details.

You’ll then get new messages whenever admins post in the Channel, much as you would from a contact, except in a new tab at the bottom of WhatsApp called Updates.

You can review these posts whenever you like. You’ll be able to react with emojis and see how others are reacting, but your contacts won’t be able to see your precise reactions, even if they’re in the same Channel.