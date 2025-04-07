Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire Police recorded one of the highest number of residential burglaries out of forces across the country - though only three per cent resulted in charges.

More than 8,000 home burglaries were reported to the local police force last year alone, meaning the county received the third highest number of these claims in the country, coming only behind London and the West Midlands.

Sheffield was found to be the most targeted area for home burglaries in 2024, with 3,590 offences recorded last year, compared to 1,824 in Doncaster, 1,385 in Barnsley and 1,214 in Rotherham.

Data obtained by Legal Expert via Freedom of Information Act requests has found that of the 8,013 home invasions logged last year, just 212 (three per cent) resulted in a person being charged or summonsed.

The solicitors’ CICA (Criminal Injury Compensation Authority) specialist, Ellie Lamey, described the figures as ‘shockingly low’.

38 arrests have been made in a burglary crackdown in Sheffield | National World

She added: “Being the victim of a burglary can be extremely invasive and traumatic, not to mention those instances of aggravated burglary where weapons are involved.

“Moreover the shockingly low charge rate gives victims the impression that there is no support or justice following what can be in some cases, a life-altering event.”

However, South Yorkshire Police argue that there has been a 22 per cent reduction in domestic burglaries thanks to a variety of techniques the force deploys, including ‘cocooning’.

A spokesperson said: “We recognise the devastating impact of burglaries on victims and that is why we remain absolutely committed to tackling this issue, protecting the people of South Yorkshire and bringing offenders to justice.

“Dedicated neighbourhood crime teams work robustly across the force to tackle domestic burglaries and we have introduced intensive patrols in hotspots areas for burglaries across South Yorkshire.

“We have identified through crime data analysis, areas for focussed problem-solving work to change the environment and make places less safe for burglars to operate. We have worked with local residents and key partners to establish a long-term plan to keep their homes and livelihoods safe from burglars.

“The patrols ensure a visible presence of officers in key areas at specific times of the day when offending has been more prevalent and during these patrols, officers have spoken to thousands of residents to make them aware of burglaries in their area and to offer vital crime prevention advice to better protect them from potential burglars.

“Research shows that when a home is burgled there is an increased risk of nearby properties being targeted by burglars in the time period immediately following the initial burglary.

“That is why we have systemised our approach to cocooning - an activity designed to protect neighbouring properties and people from falling victim to burglary - by visiting neighbours to alert them to a nearby burglary and encourage them to take action.

“Statistics show that in 2024, the force recorded a 22 per cent reduction in domestic burglary offences compared to 2019.

“That reduction is testament to the initiatives introduced to tackle this type of criminality and we will continue to utilise all these methods to arrest offenders and bring them to justice.”

