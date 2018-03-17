SNOW WARNING: 'Significant snow accumulations' expected in Sheffield

Sheffield is waking up to a dusting of snow but forecasters are warning of more to come throughout Saturday and overnight.

Snow has been forecast for Sheffield for Saturday.

The wintry weather is not causing any disruption on the city's roads this morning but a Met Office amber warning for snow comes into force at 4pm.

Forecasters said 'siginifcant snow accumulations' will occur throughout the day as snow showers sweep in from the East along with bitterly cold winds, creating blizzard-like conditions.

Snow showers will continue overnight, becoming heavier, with temperatures dropping as low as -5 °C.

