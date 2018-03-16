WEATHER ALERT: Sheffield's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Saturday

Have your say

Two weeks on from the Beast from the East a 'mini beast' is set to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Sheffield this weekend.

SNOW ALERT: Three days of weather warnings issued for Sheffield

The Met Office has issued a number of Yellow Warnings for snow which last throughout the weekend.

A band of rain will move across the country this evening turning to snow as the night wears on.

Saturday and Sunday will see more snow showers feeding in off the North Sea and perhaps even some more persistent snow.

Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday

Midnight - 90% chance heavy snow

1am - 60% chance light snow

2am - 60% chance light snow

Yellow Warnings for snow have been issued

3am - 60% chance light snow

4am - 60% chance light snow

5am - 60% chance light snow

6am - 60% chance light snow

7am - 60% chance light snow

8am - 50% chance light snow

9am - 60% chance light snow

10am - 50% chance light snow

11am - 50% chance light snow

12pm - 50% chance light snow

1pm - 50% chance light snow

2pm - 50% chance light snow

3pm - 50% chance light snow

4pm - 60% chance light snow

5pm - 60% chance light snow

6pm - 40% chance light snow shower

7pm - 60% chance light snow

8pm - 60% chance heavy snow shower

9pm - 50% chance light snow shower

10pm - 80% chance heavy snow

11pm - 60% chance light snow