WEATHER ALERT: Sheffield's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Saturday

Two weeks on from the Beast from the East a 'mini beast' is set to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Sheffield this weekend.
The Met Office has issued a number of Yellow Warnings for snow which last throughout the weekend.
A band of rain will move across the country this evening turning to snow as the night wears on.
Saturday and Sunday will see more snow showers feeding in off the North Sea and perhaps even some more persistent snow.
Here is the latest Met Office hour-by-hour forecast for Sheffield for Saturday and Sunday:
Saturday
Midnight - 90% chance heavy snow
1am - 60% chance light snow
2am - 60% chance light snow
3am - 60% chance light snow
4am - 60% chance light snow
5am - 60% chance light snow
6am - 60% chance light snow
7am - 60% chance light snow
8am - 50% chance light snow
9am - 60% chance light snow
10am - 50% chance light snow
11am - 50% chance light snow
12pm - 50% chance light snow
1pm - 50% chance light snow
2pm - 50% chance light snow
3pm - 50% chance light snow
4pm - 60% chance light snow
5pm - 60% chance light snow
6pm - 40% chance light snow shower
7pm - 60% chance light snow
8pm - 60% chance heavy snow shower
9pm - 50% chance light snow shower
10pm - 80% chance heavy snow
11pm - 60% chance light snow