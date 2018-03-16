BLIZZARD ALERT: Snow warning for Sheffield upgraded to second highest level

The Met Office has this morning issued an Amber Warning for snow for Sheffield with BLIZZARDS set to pummel the city.

WEATHER ALERT: Sheffield's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Saturday

Fierce Siberian winds could lead to blizzard conditions and drifting of snow with up to six inches of snow falling in places.

The warning - which is in effect between 4pm Saturday until 9am Sunday - states: "Snow showers are expected to become more frequent through Saturday evening and night with icy patches also developing on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

"Strong easterly winds will lead to some temporary blizzard conditions and drifting of snow.

SNOW ALERT: Three days of weather warnings issued for Sheffield

An Amber warning of snow has been issued for Sheffield

"Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely.

"There is a chance that some rural communities will be cut off. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are expected."

The Met Office's chief forecaster added: "Snow accumulations will be variable across the area as showers are expected to organise into bands.

"Whilst some areas will receive relatively small amounts of snow, narrow bands of 5-10 cm of snow are likely, with a chance of 15 cm over higher ground.

"Strong easterly winds will result in some drifting of lying snow, and lead to a significant wind chill. Showers are expected to become more isolated through Sunday morning."