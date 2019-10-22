Skip lorry may have been driven into Sheffield house as part of 'feud,' say police
A skip lorry may have been deliberately driven into a house in Sheffield as part of a ‘feud,’ according to detectives.
Read More
South Yorkshire Police said a feud is one of the possible motives being explored by detectives today as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the ‘targeted act’.
But they have refused to be drawn on whether the incident on Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, is linked to a similar collision on nearby Beck Road in April, when a vehicle struck the front of another house, also causing significant damage.
APPEAL: Man and woman wanted by South Yorkshire Police after man is seriously injured in taxi rank assault
In last night’s incident, a skip lorry was reversed into the front of a house and then set alight.
The culprits, who are still at large, jumped into a getaway car to flee the scene.
That car was then involved in a collision with two other vehicles on Beck Road.
South Yorkshire Police said detectives are ‘exploring this possibility’ that the skip lorry was deliberately driven into the house last night as a part of a feud between warring families or gangs.The force has revealed that there was one ‘female’ in the house at the time and that she escaped unharmed.Police patrols in Shiregreen have been stepped up in the wake of the incident.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 801 of October 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.