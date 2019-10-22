Concern for missing Sheffield woman

A police search has been mounted for a woman reported missing from her home in Sheffield this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 12:41 pm
Tracey Howe has been reported missing

Tracey Howe, aged 44, who has been missing before, was last seen at her home address in Beighton this morning.

She is believed to have left her home between 6am and 7.45am.

South Yorkshire Police said ‘concerns are growing for her welfare’.

Tracey is 5ft 6ins tall, slim, with ginger, shoulder length hair.

She was wearing black trousers, a grey tunic and a black coat.

South Yorkshire Police said she vulnerabilities which means she can suffer seizures, memory loss and the inability to communicate with others around her.

She can also become confused.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 168 of October 22.