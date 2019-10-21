Legendary Sheffield restaurant to close ‘in next few weeks’

Damon's restaurant at Crystal Peaks.

Damon’s American diner on Sevenairs Road in Beighton will close next month after almost three decades in business.

The company is yet to confirm the news formally but multiple staff members have revealed the news on Facebook pages including Killamarsh Voice.

One, Katie Kirk, said: “It’s with a very heavy heart I say Damon’s will be shutting in a few weeks. We all just found out we’re losing our jobs before Christmas.

We’ll stay open for the next few weeks so everyone can come have their last Damon’s but bear in mind we all know we won’t have a job soon. This place means so much to me, the people I have met, loved, worked with for almost nine years of my life. I think the world of you all!

“Damons is absolutely one big family. You’re what made this job special. I met my husband here and can’t begin to imagine my life without it. Thank you all you lovely people I’ve ever worked with, the loyal customers we see week in week out.

“We’re going to miss so much about this place. Heart broke. Thanks for the memories Damon’s, we’ll never forget you.”

The hugely popular restaurant has been a fixture for special occasions in Sheffield for many years, and offers a free meal to people who visit on their birthday.

The building has already been bought by pub-giant JD Wetherspoons but the new bar does not as yet have an opening date.

And planning permission last month granted for a drive-thru Taco Bell Mexican takeaway to be built on the same site, against the objections of dozens of locals.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons confirmed they had exchanged on the property and will complete the sale on January 6.

They will then need to obtain a premises licence before any one site or opening dates are announced.