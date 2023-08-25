Plans to redevelop Parkwood Springs have not progressed in more than six months

A leading leisure operator “has not spoken” to Sheffield City Council about redeveloping the former Ski Village for more than six months.

Skyline says it remains interested in a gravity park with zip wires and sledging at Parkwood Springs but has had ‘no engagement’ with the authority since January.

It comes as the New Zealand company forges ahead with a major scheme in Swansea. Plans have been submitted for a £30m development featuring a cable car, chair lift, zip wires, tobogganing, mountain bike run and restaurant.

Skyline Swansea is set to have a cable car, chair lift, zip wires, tobogganing, mountain bike run and restaurant.

Danny Luke​, Skyline general manager ‑ international developments, said: “We have not spoken to Sheffield Council since January so there are no further updates. I wish I could provide better news. We remain interested in Sheffield but have not had any engagement from Sheffield City Council so have not put any plans or concepts to them. We have focused our attention on the development in Swansea and continue to do so.”

But a person close to the scheme in Sheffield said there was still “plenty of interest” at Skyline and they would welcome dialogue with officials in Sheffield with a view to taking the project forward.

The New Zealand company has submitted plans for a major scheme in Swansea.

He added: “Swansea Council approached Skyline to say ‘let’s see what we can do make this happen’. It was just positive, positive, positive.”

Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council's transport, regeneration and climate committee, said they were speaking to potential development partners but access to the site was still a problem. The current approach is through a single-lane railway tunnel on Douglas Road.

Coun Miskell said: “The regeneration of Parkwood Springs is hugely important for the city and we are continuing to speak to potential development partners for the site.

“However it is also important we ensure the infrastructure and access to the site is appropriate for the activities that will take place and the visitor numbers expected. To ensure there is suitable access to Parkwood Springs, the council has commissioned a transport study to explore options around access to the site. The findings from this study will help the council improve transport links to the site, preparing it for any future development.”

In its heyday the Ski Village had a wealth of runs and features - including a pool for practising ski jumps.

Skyline emerged as front runner after Extreme Leisure - which planned a £25m ski resort - was sacked in 2021 after four years for being too slow.

The original Ski Village opened in 1988 and attracted visitors from across the North and Midlands.