It was a big year for Sheffield, with Crystal Peaks opening its doors in style and work beginning on its big sister Meadowhall.

In June 1988, Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards, fresh from making history at that year’s Winter Olympics in Calgary, soared through the air at Crystal Peaks shopping centre on wires to the delight of shoppers at its official opening. Just months later, construction work began on Meadowhall, on the site of the demolished East Hecla Works of Hadfields Ltd, which would become the second largest shopping centre when it opened in September 1990.

1988 was also when the famous Ski Village at Parkwood Springs, which has long since closed but features in The Full Monty TV series, opened its slopes to the public. And it was the year ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen played to 88,000 ecstatic fans at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane Stadium.

This retro photo gallery features pictures of those big events in Sheffield’s history, and more, along with snaps of some of the much-loved venues that have been lost since then, including Silver Blades ice rink on Queen’s Road and Sinatra’s nightclub on Carver Street.

1 . Ski Village A new ski run opens at Parkwood Springs dry skiing venue in Sheffield in October 1988

2 . Final feature The ABC Cinema on Angel Street, Sheffield, opened in 1961 and closed in January 1988. Department store Cockaynes can be seen next door in this picture - it changed its name to Schofields in 1972 and closed a decade later

3 . Get your skates on The popular Silver Blades Ice Rink in Queens Road, Sheffield in 1988

4 . Sinatra's Night Club, Sheffield, February 1988 Sinatra's Night Club in Carver Street, Sheffield, February 1988. Do you remember heading here on a night out in town?