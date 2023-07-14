News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 17 photos taking you back to 1988, including Ski Village, Sinatra’s, Silver Blades ice rink

It was a big year for Sheffield, with Crystal Peaks opening its doors in style and work beginning on its big sister Meadowhall.
Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

In June 1988, Eddie ‘the Eagle’ Edwards, fresh from making history at that year’s Winter Olympics in Calgary, soared through the air at Crystal Peaks shopping centre on wires to the delight of shoppers at its official opening. Just months later, construction work began on Meadowhall, on the site of the demolished East Hecla Works of Hadfields Ltd, which would become the second largest shopping centre when it opened in September 1990.

1988 was also when the famous Ski Village at Parkwood Springs, which has long since closed but features in The Full Monty TV series, opened its slopes to the public. And it was the year ‘The Boss’ Bruce Springsteen played to 88,000 ecstatic fans at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane Stadium.

This retro photo gallery features pictures of those big events in Sheffield’s history, and more, along with snaps of some of the much-loved venues that have been lost since then, including Silver Blades ice rink on Queen’s Road and Sinatra’s nightclub on Carver Street.

A new ski run opens at Parkwood Springs dry skiing venue in Sheffield in October 1988

1. Ski Village

A new ski run opens at Parkwood Springs dry skiing venue in Sheffield in October 1988 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The ABC Cinema on Angel Street, Sheffield, opened in 1961 and closed in January 1988. Department store Cockaynes can be seen next door in this picture - it changed its name to Schofields in 1972 and closed a decade later

2. Final feature

The ABC Cinema on Angel Street, Sheffield, opened in 1961 and closed in January 1988. Department store Cockaynes can be seen next door in this picture - it changed its name to Schofields in 1972 and closed a decade later Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The popular Silver Blades Ice Rink in Queens Road, Sheffield in 1988

3. Get your skates on

The popular Silver Blades Ice Rink in Queens Road, Sheffield in 1988 Photo: Sub

Sinatra's Night Club in Carver Street, Sheffield, February 1988. Do you remember heading here on a night out in town?

4. Sinatra's Night Club, Sheffield, February 1988

Sinatra's Night Club in Carver Street, Sheffield, February 1988. Do you remember heading here on a night out in town? Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

